City may have to find $350K for sewer project
Elizabeth City may have to come up with almost $350,000 for a high-priority sewer project after the low bidder asked for far more than a state grant will cover. This spring, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality awarded the city about $1 million for the Dawson Street sewer project, formerly called the Herrington Road sewer project.
