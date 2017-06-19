Water sample collection begins Monday...

Water sample collection begins Monday, continues Thursday

12 hrs ago

Staff with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality started sampling the water in the Cape Fear River for GenX on Monday, according to a news release. DEQ staff will sample at 13 locations this week and will continue collecting samples for analysis in the same locations for the next three weeks.

Chicago, IL

