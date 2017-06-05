Wastewater construction loan awarded ...

Wastewater construction loan awarded to Blackfoot

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Morning News

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced on Friday the award of a $11,248,570 low-interest wastewater construction loan to the city of Blackfoot in Bingham County. The funding will be used to repair and replace part of the collection system and make treatment system improvements that include aeration, clarification, digestion, disinfection, conveyance, and preliminary treatment, and a new sewer intercept line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr '17 Nre chat town 15
I hate sewage treatment operators. Feb '17 dirtywatergoddess 1
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16) Jan '17 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC