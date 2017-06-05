Wastewater construction loan awarded to Blackfoot
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced on Friday the award of a $11,248,570 low-interest wastewater construction loan to the city of Blackfoot in Bingham County. The funding will be used to repair and replace part of the collection system and make treatment system improvements that include aeration, clarification, digestion, disinfection, conveyance, and preliminary treatment, and a new sewer intercept line.
