Warnings posted for visitors due to algal bloom in Provo Bay
An algal bloom prompted public health officials to post warnings Thursday at Provo Bay, though it was not formally closed. Algae levels in the bay's open waters were many times greater than the threshold required for an advisory to be issued, said Donna Spangler, spokeswoman for the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.
