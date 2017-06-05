Walbridge council wary of proposed waste disposal
A resolution opposing the disposal of waste from a former Brush Berylium site near Lucky into the Waste Management Evergreen landfill is being considered by Walbridge village council. Council on Wednesday heard the first reading of the resolution, which says the disposal will cause an environmental concern for village residents, and Mayor Ed Kolanko said he expects it to pass unanimously during council's next meeting.
