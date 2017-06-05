Trump Announces New Federal Office to Cut Government Waste
President Trump pledged on Friday to transform the government and hold bureaucrats accountable, announcing a new office with the goal of slashing red tape. The office will be housed in the Transportation Department's Council on Environmental Quality to help federal, state and local entities more quickly launch building and infrastructure projects.
