TRC Stockholders Approve Merger With ...

TRC Stockholders Approve Merger With Affiliates of New Mountain Capital

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

TRC Companies, Inc. , a recognized leader in engineering, environmental consulting and construction-management services, today announced that TRC stockholders adopted the definitive merger agreement with affiliates of New Mountain Partners IV, L.P. dated as of March 30, 2017, with approximately 85.0 percent of shares outstanding and entitled to vote as of the record date cast in favor of the proposal at the special stockholders' meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr '17 Nre chat town 15
I hate sewage treatment operators. Feb '17 dirtywatergoddess 1
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16) Jan '17 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,005 • Total comments across all topics: 281,644,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC