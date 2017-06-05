TRC Stockholders Approve Merger With Affiliates of New Mountain Capital

TRC Companies, Inc. , a recognized leader in engineering, environmental consulting and construction-management services, today announced that TRC stockholders adopted the definitive merger agreement with affiliates of New Mountain Partners IV, L.P. dated as of March 30, 2017, with approximately 85.0 percent of shares outstanding and entitled to vote as of the record date cast in favor of the proposal at the special stockholders' meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.