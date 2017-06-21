TRC Completes Merger With Affiliates of New Mountain Capital
TRC Companies, Inc. , a recognized leader in engineering, environmental consulting and construction-management services, today announced it has completed the previously announced merger with affiliates of New Mountain Partners IV, L.P. , an investment fund managed by New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. As a result of the transaction, NMC acquired TRC for $17.55 per share in cash. TRC shares will be delisted from the NYSE and will no longer be publicly traded.
