Top Virginia environmental official defends pipeline reviews
The state is going "above and beyond" in its efforts to evaluate what impact two proposed natural gas pipelines would have on water quality, Virginia's top environmental official says - a response to criticism from pipeline opponents that was sparked by his department's release of inaccurate information. The Department of Environmental Quality told news outlets earlier this year that it would conduct a water-quality review process for the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines involving an examination of every water body crossing.
