As the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality prepared to start water sampling at 12 locations along the Cape Fear River this week, Brunswick County Public Health officials continue to discuss the potential health effects of GenX with state health officials, according to a news release. Up to this point, the health screening level has been based upon a study conducted in 2013-2014.

