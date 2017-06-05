Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Given Average R...

Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Stericycle Inc have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

