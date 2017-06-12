State regulators to CFPUA: Waiting for EPA on water toxin concerns

State regulators are waiting to hear from their federal counterparts after reports of a toxin linked to cancer and other illnesses was found in the region's drinking water supply. The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority shared a letter this morning it received from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality about the discovery of a chemical compound called GenX found in the Cape Fear River and CFPUA's treated water .

