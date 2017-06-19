State of emergency declared for 2 Wayne County towns due to water contamination
A state of emergency has been declared for two towns in Wayne County dealing with water contamination issues for nearly a week, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality said Tuesday. The declaration was issued for Torrey and Teasdale because the cost and magnitude of the water contamination exceed the county's resources, the Department of Environmental Quality said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC