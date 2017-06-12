State investigates illegal sewage dumping claim
State officials are investigating an allegation of illegal sewage dumping in the middle of the night at a popular carnival site from over the weekend. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has talked with the man who witnessed the incident and took pictures at the Gibralter Trade Center in Mount Clemens.
