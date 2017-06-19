Stagte agency: EPA cuts will harm N.C.a s air, water quality, hurt fishing

Planned staff cuts at the Environmental Protection Agency, which employs more than 2,000 people in Research Triangle Park, are seen as the beginning of major cutbacks to scientific research and pollution enforcement in North Carolina. This week's buyout offer to more than 1,200 employees agency-wide comes in advance of Congress taking up the Trump administration's proposal to cut the EPA's budget by 31.4 percent.

