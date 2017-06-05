Review continues for townhomes in North Pointe development
More than 10 years after the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning for the 900-unit North Pointe development, developers say the first homes are still one to two years away from construction. The development, located past the Forest Lakes community along U.S. 29 North, has been delayed for a multitude of reasons that include the Great Recession and local sewer capacity.
