Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on July 14th
Republic Services, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 14th.
