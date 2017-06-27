Republic Services CEO Don Slager named to 2017 highest-rated CEOs list
Don Slager, president and CEO of Phoenix-based Republic Services was recognized with the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award and named to the 2017 Highest Rated CEOs list, according to a recent employee survey conducted by Glassdoor.com. Based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews shared by Republic Services employees, Slager received an overall approval rating of 94 percent.
