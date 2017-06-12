INTURN Raises $22.5 Million in Series B Financing to Accelerate Global Growth of the Retail Industry's Inventory Exchange )--INTURN today announced its $22.5 mil Series B financing round led by B Capital Group, founded by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and Raj Ganguly. )--InFocus Corporation today announces its new Mondopad Flex video collaboration system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.