Preservationists win fight to delay d...

Preservationists win fight to delay demolition of buildings near Little Caesars Arena

16 hrs ago

Preservationists have convinced city officials to halt plans by Olympia Development to demolish three buildings with apparent historic significance near Little Caesars Arena. The vote gave the Hotel Ansonia at 2447 Cass Ave., the Atlanta Apartments at 2467 Cass Ave., and the Henry Apartments at 427 Henry St. interim historic designation.

