Pollution advisory Tuesday, June 20 in Yuma

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a high pollution advisory for Tuesday, June 20 over the Yuma area, while temperatures remain dangerously high. ADEQ meteorologist M. Graves said Monday ozone levels in Yuma went above the federal maximum standard both Saturday and Sunday, and were likely tied to the same high-pressure system responsible for the excessive heat expected to continue at least through Tuesday.

