OK County And Surrounding Counties Under Ozone Watch Today
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is asking for extra attention from people in Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, and Oklahoma Counties due to the expected high concentrations of ozone. The general public is encouraged to help alleviate the problem by reducing vehicle miles traveled by riding the bus, carpooling, and avoiding unnecessary trips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC