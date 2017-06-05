OK County And Surrounding Counties Un...

OK County And Surrounding Counties Under Ozone Watch Today

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is asking for extra attention from people in Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, and Oklahoma Counties due to the expected high concentrations of ozone. The general public is encouraged to help alleviate the problem by reducing vehicle miles traveled by riding the bus, carpooling, and avoiding unnecessary trips.

