New details about risk of 1,4-dioxane in Cape Fear River

We are learning more about 1,4-dioxane, a second chemical found in the Brunswick and Wilmington water supply that the EPA says likely causes cancer. We spoke to Tammy Hill, a water quality analyst for the NC Department of Environmental Quality who focuses on 1,4-dioxane.

Chicago, IL

