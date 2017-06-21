NCDEQ looking into another company op...

NCDEQ looking into another company operating under Chemoursa permit

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

As state regulators continue to investigate Chemours , they are also investigating another company that discharges into the Cape Fear River. According to a news release from Brunswick County, the NC Department of Environmental Quality is looking into Kuraray America's discharge and that long-term monitoring for pollutants in the river will be initiated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr '17 Nre chat town 15
I hate sewage treatment operators. Feb '17 dirtywatergoddess 1
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16) Jan '17 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC