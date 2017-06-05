More than 100K gallons of wastewater spills into Tyler creek; city
More than 100,000 gallons of wastewater mixed with rain water has been spilled into a Tyler creek, the city of Tyler said in a press release Sunday orning. The wastewater collection discharge occurred at West Northwest Loop 323 and Texas College Road that meets the notification requirements of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
