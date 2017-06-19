More Oklahoma Lakes Have Elevated Mer...

More Oklahoma Lakes Have Elevated Mercury Levels In Fish

State environmental officials say elevated mercury levels in fish have been found in 14 more lakes in Oklahoma than last year. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality plans a public meeting next week to discuss the latest mercury levels.

