More Delays Expected as Olmito Resaca...

More Delays Expected as Olmito Resaca Continues to Deteriorate

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRGV

OLMITO Although a contract approval to fill up a dried resaca in Olmito was reached, officials said other roadblocks are arising. The resaca had been drying up for more than a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr '17 Nre chat town 15
I hate sewage treatment operators. Feb '17 dirtywatergoddess 1
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16) Jan '17 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,037 • Total comments across all topics: 281,962,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC