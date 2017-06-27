Michigan sues Flint after council refuses to OK water deal

The state of Michigan sued Flint Wednesday, alleging that the city council's refusal to approve a broadly backed deal to buy water long term from a Detroit-area system is endangering public health in the wake of a man-made crisis that left the supply contaminated with lead. The Department of Environmental Quality had threatened legal action if the council did not approve Mayor Karen Weaver's recommendation or propose a reasonable alternative by Monday.

