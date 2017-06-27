Michigan sues Flint after council ref...

Michigan sues Flint after council refuses to OK water deal

The state of Michigan sued Flint Wednesday, alleging that the city council's refusal to approve a broadly backed deal to buy water long term from a Detroit-area system is endangering public health in the wake of a man-made crisis that left the supply contaminated with lead. The Department of Environmental Quality had threatened legal action if the council did not approve Mayor Karen Weaver's recommendation or propose a reasonable alternative by Monday.

