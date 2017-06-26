Menominee River Restoration Achieves Two Major Recovery Goals;...
Restrictions on dredging and impairments to aquatic life in the riverbed are no longer considered problems due to successful restoration activities. The Lower Menominee River, which separates the sister cities of Marinette, Wisconsin and Menominee, Michigan, was designated as a federal AOC under the 1987 Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement due to contamination from historic industrial activities.
