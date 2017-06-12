Leland challenges H2GO plant permit

Leland challenges H2GO plant permit

Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO's permit to discharge brine wastewater into the Brunswick River faces a challenge from the town of Leland. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality issued a National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit May 8 for H2GO's proposed reverse osmosis water plant.

