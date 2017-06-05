'Lack of progress' prompts study of Portland air pollution authority
Growing impatient for Oregon legislators to clean up Portland's toxic air, Multnomah County and city leaders want to do it themselves. The county and city said Wednesday that they will spend $120,000 to study creating a metropolitan air pollution authority.
