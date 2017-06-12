Jammed house greets Slate Belt sludge...

Jammed house greets Slate Belt sludge plant planners

About 280 people showed up as representatives of a proposed sewage sludge treatment facility pitched their plans to the Plainfield Township Planning Commission on Monday night. The commission is reviewing a zoning permit application for the controversial project that would be located at Grand Central Sanitary Landfill.

