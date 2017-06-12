How Oregon tried to block pollution records from public
An environmental group that asked the Department of Environmental Quality for reports about businesses that pollute the Columbia River, including this oil train facility near Clatskanie, was told to send 17 requests -- not one -- for records. File/The Oregonian An environmental group that asked the Department of Environmental Quality for reports about businesses that pollute the Columbia River, including this oil train facility near Clatskanie, was told to send 17 requests -- not one -- for records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC