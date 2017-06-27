Flint City Council Stand Their Ground...

Flint City Council Stand Their Ground on State's Water Proposal [VIDEO]

During a City Council agenda meeting on Friday, June 23, 2017, the Flint City Council responded to what they termed a threat from the State of Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality . In a letter to the council, MDEQ gave the council until Monday, June 26, 2017 to agree with its proposal for a permanent water source or offer another reasonable alternative.

