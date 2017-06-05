First Air Quality Alert of Season Tomorrow for LakeshoreLANSING, MI...
The state Department of Environmental Quality on Friday afternoon issued an Action Day for Allegan and Ottawa counties, as well as five others in the region, for Saturday due to predicted elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range, and residents are asked to hold off on various activities that could lead to ozone formation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC