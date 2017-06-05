Development Notes: Statler site progress, Cass Corridor demo rumors, more
Could we see progress at the Statler Hotel site in Grand Circus Park? The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality awarded $1 million in grants and loans to clean up the site. It was home to the Statler Hotel, which was abandoned in 1975 and demolished in 2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC