Development Notes: Statler site progress, Cass Corridor demo rumors, more

Could we see progress at the Statler Hotel site in Grand Circus Park? The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality awarded $1 million in grants and loans to clean up the site. It was home to the Statler Hotel, which was abandoned in 1975 and demolished in 2005.

