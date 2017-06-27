Cleanup continues at oil leak in rura...

Cleanup continues at oil leak in rural Calhoun County

Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

The Department of Environmental Quality says approximately 4,000 gallons of oil and 20,000 gallons of brine water leaked from a steel line at an oil well. The well belongs to Omimex Energy in Convis Township, northeast of Battle Creek.

Chicago, IL

