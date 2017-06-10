Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Shares Bought...

Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,483 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period.

