Bayou Bridge Pipeline permit challenged in new lawsuit

15 hrs ago

The proposed Bayou Bridge Pipeline is the target of a new lawsuit filed by several environmental groups and residents of the St. James community in St. James Parish . They want to overturn the permit, granted by Louisiana Department of Natural Resources for the controversial 162 1/2-mile project planned between Lake Charles and St. James.

