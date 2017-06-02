Annual hazardous waste collection day set for June 10
Do have hazardous materials including unwanted paint, old batteries or fluorescent light bulbs at home that you don't know how to dispose of properly? If so, you're in luck. The Warren County Supervisors and Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality will be sponsoring the 20th annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Warren Central High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC