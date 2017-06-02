Annual hazardous waste collection day...

Annual hazardous waste collection day set for June 10

Do have hazardous materials including unwanted paint, old batteries or fluorescent light bulbs at home that you don't know how to dispose of properly? If so, you're in luck. The Warren County Supervisors and Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality will be sponsoring the 20th annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Warren Central High School.

Chicago, IL

