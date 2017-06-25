Algal bloom spurs concerns: Chowan Ri...

Algal bloom spurs concerns: Chowan River has blue-green hue

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

Officials with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality are urging the public to avoid contact with green or blue water in the Chowan River due to an algal bloom. According to a state DEQ press release issued Friday, Chowan County's algae bloom extends along the eastern side of the river from the Arrowhead Beach area south to Edenton, then continues east hugging the shoreline until just beyond the N.C. Highway 32 bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr '17 Nre chat town 15
I hate sewage treatment operators. Feb '17 dirtywatergoddess 1
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16) Jan '17 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,189 • Total comments across all topics: 282,003,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC