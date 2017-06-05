Air quality alert issued Thursday for central, southwest and northeast parts of Oklahoma
An air quality alert has been issued for Thursday in central, southwest and northeast parts of Oklahoma by the state Department of Environmental Quality, the National Weather Service reports. People with existing heart or respiratory problems should reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity, the state Department of Environmental Quality advises.
