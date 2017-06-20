200,000 gallons of manure spill into ...

200,000 gallons of manure spill into creek in Catawba County

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

NC Department of Environmental Quality officials say they are testing water quality after 200,000 gallons of manure spilled into a creek near Lincolnton. "A pump malfunction Monday at the Gladden Dairy in Catawba County caused the manure to spill into the headwaters of nearby Pott Creek, which flows into the South Fork River," officials said in a press release Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr '17 Nre chat town 15
I hate sewage treatment operators. Feb '17 dirtywatergoddess 1
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16) Jan '17 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,925 • Total comments across all topics: 282,161,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC