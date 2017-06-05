$1 million in Grants and Loans to Hel...

$1 million in Grants and Loans to Help Build New Apartments in Downtown Detroit

Downtown Detroit will soon benefit from a new building with apartments and retails space thanks to a $250,000 loan and $750,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality . The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority received the funding to revitalize and redevelop the site of the former Statler Hotel at the corner of Washington Blvd. and Park Ave. The property has been vacant since the hotel was abandoned in 1975 and demolished in 2005.

