White House: Louisiana land loss a problem, but no money promises
The Trump administration notified Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday that it recognizes the state's coastal land loss problems , and promised to help speed environmental review of restoration projects. But, in a letter from the White House Council on Environmental Quality , it stopped short of committing to fund five major restoration projects under the president's infrastructure initiative, as Edwards had requested.
