Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Position Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period.
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
