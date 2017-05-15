Utah auditor says Division of Water Quality employee falsified travel over a decade
An employee of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality used falsified invoices to steal more than $140,000 from taxpayers, according to the state auditor. The state Division of Water Quality employee in question was responsible for conducting facility inspections across the state, said Alan Matheson, executive director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.
