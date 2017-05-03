State says Watershed Council shouldn't be in on Gelman plume legal talks
The Michigan Attorney General's Office, representing the state's Department of Environmental Quality, argues the Huron River Watershed Council shouldn't be a plaintiff in the Gelman plume legal case. The DEQ already is more than adequately representing the Watershed Council's interests in protecting the environment, the state argues in a new court filing.
