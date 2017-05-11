Read This Individual's Hilarious Response To A Letter From The State Environmental Agency
Spending my days writing about politics and culture in America, I came across this story that completely made my day, enjoy! Stephen Tvedten had a pond on his property and received a letter from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality about the pond. His response is hilarious, but you need to read the State's letter before you get to the response letter.
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr 16
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
