Pollution Update - 2017-05-11

2 hrs ago Read more: Eugene Weekly

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality sent the City of Florence a warning letter on May 4 following an April inspection at the city's sewage treatment plant during which DEQ noted multiple Clean Water Act violations.

